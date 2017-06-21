'I'm Dying Up Here' Season 1 Episode 4 Spoilers: Goldie Deals With Ex-Husband, Cassie Fights for Equal Footing as Adam Meets an Idol

Jere Burns guest stars as Sid Robbins, ex-husband to Melissa Leo's Goldie Herschlag, on the next episode of Showtime's comedy-drama series "I'm Dying Up Here."

YouTube/I'm Dying Up HereMelissa Leo stars as comedy club owner Goldie Herschlag in Showtime's new comedy-drama series "I'm Dying Up Here."

According to the official synopsis for the episode titled "Sugar and Spice," Goldie's ex-husband, Sid, shows up asking the comedy club owner for a favor. What kind of favor will this be, and how will Goldie react to it? Will it be a favor for some material gain, or will it entail simply seeing and spending time with each other?

The synopsis does not give much detail about this said favor, but the official trailer seems to hint that Goldie, aside from being surprised at Sid's sudden appearance, will not be too pleased to be seeing her ex-husband again after all these years. What has happened between the two of them in the past, and what will happen now that they have been reunited by circumstances?

On the other hand, a passionate female fan will be showing Eddie Zeidel (Michael Angarano) her love in an unusual fashion. Cassie Feder (Ari Graynor), who refuses to be relegated to a lady's night at the cellar, will also gain a revelation when Bill Hobbs (Andrew Santino) takes her to an exclusive party at the Riot House. Will this revelation have anything to do with Cassie's continuing quest to be on equal footing with her fellow male comedians? What will she ultimately realize about what it means to be a comedienne in a male-dominated 1970s comedy world?

On a more promising note, Adam Proteau (RJ Cyler) will finally be meeting his idol, Richard Pryor (Brandon Ford Green), who seems to be an acquaintance of Goldie's, as shown in this sneak peek. The utterly starstruck young comedian even gets to hang out with Pryor in the six-hour gap between then and Pryor's scheduled performance at Goldie's at 10 p.m. What kinds of trouble will the two of them get into? And what will Adam be learning from and about his idol along the way?

"I'm Dying Up Here" season 1 episode 4 airs on Sunday, June 25, at 10 p.m. EDT on Showtime.