'I'm Dying Up Here' Season 1 Episode 5 Spoilers: Returning Comic Stirs Up Inspiration and Mayhem at Goldie's Comedy Bar

Someone returns and someone else tries out a new job on the next episode of Showtime's new comedy-drama series "I'm Dying Up Here."

YouTube/I'm Dying Up HereCassie (Ari Graynor) is crushing on a returning comic on the next episode of Showtime's comedy drama series "I'm Dying Up Here."

Nick (Jake Lacy), a rather eccentric comic with a tendency to disappear and reappear at his own will, returns to Goldie's and unwittingly causes some friction between Cassie (Ari Graynor) and Bill (Andrew Santino). It is clear from the official trailer for the episode that the comedienne is smitten by the confident returnee, who also has a tendency to change characters depending on which night it is.

YouTube/I'm Dying Up Here

It is also equally clear that Bill grows jealous of the attention Cassie is giving Nick, whom he later insensitively describes as "Clay without the tread marks." Cassie walks out on her boyfriend without another word, which may spell the end to their already rocky relationship. It can be recalled that Cassie's former boyfriend, Clay (Sebastian Stan), died when he stepped into the path of a bus outside of his hotel.

In a sneak peek for the episode, Bill is also shown putting in much interest on Nick's previous whereabouts and how he has managed to secure a spot on the "Tonight Show," the same way that Clay did before he died. The competitive tension only adds to Bill's growing resentment for his fellow comic. Will he be able to get over himself and at least try to salvage his relationship with Cassie?

For his part, struggling comic Ron (Clark Duke), after being denied an open mic slot one too many times, finds himself entertaining people on a rather unconventional stage in yet another sneak peek for the upcoming episode. If he can't have his chance at Goldie's comedy bar, then he'll try his luck at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, an idea introduced to him by Nick.

Is Nick building himself up to be the next Clay, who used to be an inspiration to his fellow comics within and beyond Goldie's? But how long will he be staying before he feels another urge to disappear again?

Other things to look forward to are Goldie (Melissa Leo) pitching an idea to Eli (Jeffrey Nordling) during their weekly poker game; Adam (RJ Cyler) getting caught up in a new handyman job; and an unexpected visit from Ralph's (Erik Griffin) Vietnam buddy.

"I'm Dying Up Here," season 1 episode 5 airs on Sunday, July 9, at 10 p.m. EDT on Showtime.