'I'm Dying Up Here' Season 1 Episode 7 Spoilers: A Road Trip Goes Awry in 'My Rifle, My Pony, and Me'

Facebook/ImDyingUpHere Promotional image for the upcoming Showtime drama-comedy series “I’m Dying Up Here.”

The comedians at Goldie's Comedy Club get in all sorts of trouble on the next episode of Showtime's comedy-drama series "I'm Dying Up Here."

According to the official synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "My Rifle, My Pony, and Me," Ralph (Erik Griffin) and Edgar (Al Madrigal) decide to go on an unforgettable road trip bound for Las Vegas. But when they get pulled over by a cop, things very quickly turn from bad to worse. How is this scene going to end, especially after one of them decides, on a whim, to run away after being asked for his license and registration?

A sneak peek shows Edgar telling Ralph to just be cool and leave everything to him. And while it seems a lot like Edgar does have a good handle on things, it turns out that he does not. When the cop approaches him to ask for proof of identification, he goes off running, much to Ralph's surprise.

In yet another sneak peek, Ron (Clark Duke) is in a very bad mood after bombing on stage right in front of Goldie (Melissa Leo). Maggie (Ginger Gonzaga) tries to talk him out of it, but he ends up upsetting her, too. What kind of mistake has Ron committed, and will Goldie ever be able to forgive him for it? More importantly, will Ron himself ever be able to get over it and move in?

Other things to look forward to in the next episode are Bill (Andrew Santino) helping Nick (Jake Lacy) with a problem and Goldie thinking she may have misjudged her relationship with Eli (Jeffrey Nordling).

Eddie (Michael Angarano) will also be extending some assistance to Cassie (Ari Graynor), except that he has ulterior motives for doing so. Furthermore, the official trailer for the episode also shows Goldie's comedians ganging up on a guy who has been accused of stealing a joke from one of their people.

"I'm Dying Up Here" season 1 episode 7 airs on Sunday, July 23, at 10 p.m. EDT on Showtime.