'I'm Dying Up Here' Season 1 Spoilers: Cassie Performs for TWA Executives; Ron and Eddie Go on a Double Date

YouTube/I'm Dying Up Here A screenshot of Ari Graynor as standup comedienne Cassie Feder in Showtime's drama-comedy series "I'm Dying Up Here."

Being a comedienne in the 1970s is not easy, and Cassie (Ari Graynor) has been fighting for a long time to be on equal ground with her male counterparts at Goldie's. Could her big break finally be coming on the next episode of Showtime's drama-comedy series "I'm Dying Up Here?"

The previous episode saw comedy club owner, Goldie (Melissa Leo) come up with an idea for an all-female comedy show to CBS. The idea came to her while she was on one of her poker game nights. Hopefully, she may be able to finally pitch this idea on the next episode aptly titled, "Girls Are Funny, Too."

But first, Goldie will be sending her strong-willed comedienne, Cassie, to perform for a roomful of Trans World Airlines (TWA) executives. In the official trailer for the episode, Goldie tells Cassie that she needs the comedienne to be pretty and funny.

"In that order," Goldie warns.

Cassie seems to have a good handle on things when she finally goes on stage with her own brand of sarcastic humor. In a sneak peak released by Showtime, she wittily fends off an audience member's joking attempt to flirt with her and succeeded in making everyone in the room laugh.

Could Cassie's success help Goldie sell her planned all-female comedy special?

On the other hand, Ron (Clark Duke) will be trying to convince Eddie (Michael Angarano) to go on a double date with a couple of recovering alcoholics. But while Eddie does try to argue that they should be saving their money up and finding decent jobs, he seems to relent to Eddie's request in the end, as shown in a second sneak peek from Showtime.

Moreover, according to the official synopsis for the episode, Nick (Jake Lacy) will be booking a life-changing gig, while Adam (RJ Cyler) questions Barton (Obba Babatundé) about his odd accommodations. Bill (Andrew Santino) and Sully (Stephen Guarino) will also be going to a sales call that will not end well.

"I'm Dying Up Here" season 1 episode 6 airs on Sunday, July 16, at 10 p.m. EDT on Showtime.