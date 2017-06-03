'I'm Dying Up Here' Series Premiere, Spoilers: Upcoming Drama-Comedy to Explore the Life of Young Stand-Up Comics in the 1970s

Showtime's upcoming drama-comedy series, "I'm Dying Up Here," may have been inspired by William Knoedelseder's book of the same name, but it also draws from the real-life experiences of stand-up comics like its co-executive producer, Jim Carrey.

Facebook/ImDyingUpHerePromotional image for the upcoming Showtime drama-comedy series “I’m Dying Up Here.”

At a special premiere of the show recently held at the Director's Guild of America theater, Carrey said during a speech introducing the premiere screening that the idea that eventually grew into the show has been brewing in his head for quite some time. He also said that has always wanted to show people how the comedy world was like back in the 1970s, which is considered to be the golden age of stand-up comedy.

This particular period in time came right at the time of great turmoil that made people fear for their lives at every turn.

"Comics are the last line of defense. We tell the truth, and we make something beautiful out of it," Carrey said.

Melissa Leo, who plays the role of the brassy comedy club owner, Goldie, added that the 1970s was an important point of transition for comedy. Her co-star, Erik Griffin, who plays the Vietnam vet and comic, Ralph, added that this particular time period was when stand-up comics began to express a strong political point of view.

The series will be featuring fictional comics in search of a big career break in the era's comedy explosion at the Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood. However, the series' major story arcs will be based largely on Carrey's life, along with his fellow young comics at the time.

Carrey has also jokingly asked the press to refrain from abbreviating the title of the series, since he has already encountered write-ups that read, "'Dying' executive producer Jim Carrey."

"I'm Dying Up Here" premieres on Sunday, June 4, at 10 p.m. EDT on Showtime. A brief feature for the upcoming show can be watched below.