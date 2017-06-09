iMac 2017 Price, Specs and Features: Apple Unveils Updated Models, Announces iMac Pro

2017 is quite the year for Apple iMac fans, as the company recently revealed the new iMac and announced the upcoming iMac Pro.

REUTERS/STEPHEN LAMA prototype Apple iMac Pro is seen during the annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California, U.S.

Apple provided fans with a huge surprise at the recent Worldwide Developers Conference when it announced that the new iMac 2017 will be made available right away. Consumers may now purchase the device by ordering online or buying it in physical Apple Stores.

Of course, before diving into such a huge purchase, consumers may often want to check the device's specifications first. The new iMac 2017 comes in various models, though they all come with Intel's latest Kaby Lake processor.

The 21.5-inch iMac 2017 is the smallest in the lot, with up to 32 GB of RAM available. For its graphics card, the device boasts Intel's Iris Graphics 640. It is also the cheapest out of the new iMacs, sporting a price tag of $1,099. The 21.5-inch 4K version of the iMac, on the other hand, has an impressive 4K display and up to 4 GB of VRAM. It has either an AMD Radeon 555 or Radeon 560. It is available for $1,299.

Finally, the 27-inch 5K iMac has a whopping 5K display and 8 GB of VRAM. It is available with the AMD Radeon Pro 570, Radeon Pro 575 or Radeon Pro 580. Of course, these features also come with a bump in price since the 27-inch 5K iMac costs $1,799.

Apart from these iMacs, the Cupertino-based technology giant has also announced the coming of the new iMac Pro, which will not be available until December 2017. According to Apple's press release, the 27-inch 5K iMac Pro has a slew of grand features, including up to 18-Core processors and 22 Teraflops of GPU performance.

"We're thrilled to give developers and customers a sneak peek at iMac Pro. This will be our fastest and most powerful Mac ever, which brings workstation-class computing to iMac for the first time," Apple vice president of Hardware Engineering John Ternus said, adding that the device "is a huge step forward and there's never been anything like it."

The upcoming iMac Pro 2017 will retail for $4,999.