iMac 2017 Release Date, Specs: Desktop to Feature Intel Xeon E3 Processors, Intel Optane Memory and Storage

Since the launch of Intel's Kaby Lake processors and AMD's new Ryzen 7 chips, Apple users have been anxiously waiting for official updates on the iMac 2017, especially since previous rumors claimed that Intel's new processors would be the most likely choice for the upcoming Apple device.

Apple Promotional photo for the current Apple iMac

The new iMac will reportedly have new Intel Xeon E3 processors that will be partnered with the Intel HD Graphics P360. The entry-level variant of the iMac 2017 will come with 16 GB of error-correcting code (ECC) random-access memory (RAM) that can be configured to 32 GB and 64 GB. According to reports, the ECC RAM will allow the device to detect and fix errors that get in the way of data processing, as well as prevent system crashes.

Expected to feature fast Intel Optane memory and storage, the upcoming device is also rumored to feature a keyboard with the same Touch Bar as the one found in the recent revision of the MacBook Pro. The keyboard will come with an adaptive input row, which includes sensors for improved touch detection.

As of this writing, the only thing known about the iMac 2017 is that it might resemble some of the features of the Mac Pro. At a roundtable event with some journalists in Cupertino recently, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, Phil Schiller, teased that the new iMac may appeal to Mac Pro users, hinting that it might sport the same features as the widely popular Apple computer.

Last October 2016, Apple failed tech enthusiasts when it did not make any product announcement about this year's iMac. In March, the tech giant was also expected to announce the new device at a special event, but it did not.

Tech enthusiasts now expect Apple to unveil the new device at one of its upcoming events sometime in September or October. Although the future of the iMac 2017 looks uncertain, Apple CEO Tim Cook previously assured fans that great desktops are in their roadmap so Apple users should not worry about the iMac 2017 not being released.