iMac 2017 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Device With Upgraded Specs to Be Released in Fall?

Apple's iMac line of desktop devices is due for an overhaul, and the company has already revealed plans to release iMace models aimed at professionals and power users later this year. This release is in anticipation of newer updates to the Mac Pro line next year, as Apple tries to keep their desktop lines updated at the same pace as their popular mobile devices.

Apple official websiteA promo image showing, from left, the 21.5-inch Apple iMac with Retina 4K display and the 27-inch iMac with Retina 5K display on Apple's official site.

In an earlier reveal to an exclusive group of journalist, Apple Marketing Chief Phil Schiller made the announcement that new iMac models are scheduled to come out this year. He confirmed this to a small group conference at Apple's headquarters, according to Apple Insider.

The company's marketing head, along with Craig Federighi, Senior Vice President for software engineering, confirmed that work is progressing on several updated models of the iMac line, particularly on adding higher spec components to meet the demands of professionals and users looking for a high-performance desktop system.

A possible timeframe for the release of the 2017 update of the iMac varies, with some sources claiming that a July sale for the new models is possible, according to DigiTimes. Following the previous release schedule of the current iMac model, however, a September or October launch is also likely. The latest version of the iMac was released in October 2015.

Sources place in Apple's supply chain hinted at two new iMac updates that could launch later this year. A 21.5-inch model and a 27-inch model could be in Apple's workshops right now, which are rumored to have "server grade" processors that some sources claim could be the new Intel Xeon E3-1285 chip. More server-grade specs could also be on the way including between 16 GB and 64 GB of Error-Correcting Code Random Access Memory (ECC RAM) and the latest top-end Graphics Processing Unit available in the market.