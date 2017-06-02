iMac 2017 Release Date, Specs Rumors: iMac to Be Launched at 2017 WWDC?

Indeed, this year is going to be filled with kickoffs and roll-outs of next-generation gadgets. Apple, one of the leading tech companies if not the top, will be introducing its new iMac computer among other devices in the coming days.

Apple A promo image showing, from left, the 21.5-inch Apple iMac with Retina 4K display and the 27-inch iMac with Retina 5K display on Apple's official site.

Macworld reported that Apple has confirmed the launching of its latest iMac, which will be during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2017.

Apple junkies are expecting the new iMac 2017 to come with spectacular features and slight changes to its design. The iMac update is intended for creative professional users, to suit their needs for design and innovation.

It goes without saying that this year is an opportune time for Apple to update the iMac range since its last update was in October 2015. If the new iMac is not introduced this June, it is possible that Apple will push back the update in Autumn. Most probably, the new iMac will be introduced in October, on the same date it was introduced in 2015.

Some are skeptical about the alleged launch date. Reports point out that the iMac was previously rumored to appear at previous Apple events, in October 2016 and March 2017, but no iMac was launched.

The same report suggests that at the next Apple event, which will be the WWDC this month, iMac updates might not be included in the program. However, it is possible for Apple to announce iMac updates this June and launch the device in September or October.

There is no clear information as to why it has taken so long for Apple to update its iMacs. Most probably, the company is waiting for OS upgrades that will be suitable for the configuration of the new iMac. So far, there has been no official word on the new iMac's price tag. Rumors suggest it will cost more than $3,000.

Hopefully, Apple will provide some details about its new iMac at the WWDC.