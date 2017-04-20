iMac 2017 Release Date, Specs Rumors: 'Server-Grade' Models With Next-Gen Xeon Out by End of 2017

Apple has promised renewed commitment to the desktop iMac, and could be launching a "server-grade model" designed for demanding creative professional applications. Supply-chain sources based in Taiwan hint that this more powerful iMac variant will come at the end of 2017.

(Photo: Apple)Promo image of Apple's current 27-inch iMac model.

Apple has made the surprising move earlier this month to commit to new iMac models for release this year, and Apple fans and industry watchers are already speculating as to the possible specs of the new iMac models for 2017. Sources, however, revealed a "server-grade model" possibly in the works, plus a more specific timeline for the upcoming iMac, as reported by Digitimes.

The unconfirmed report is yet to be supported by other sources, but allegedly, sources from Apple's Taiwan-based supply chain have revealed a specific timeline for the iMac 2017. According to the reports, the sources have revealed that two new iMac PCs are set to begin production in May 2017, hopefully in time for the official reveal in the second half of 2017.

Meanwhile the company is also currently testing what is termed a "server-grade" iMac for the high-end tier, to go head-to-head with Microsoft's Surface Studio line of all-in-one (AIO) PCs.

According to the report, the two iMac models are expected to be manufactured by Quanta Computer, which declined to comment about its production orders.

This new high-end iMac is expected to feature the new, yet unreleased Intel server chip Xeon E3-1285 v6, an upgrade from the already powerful v3 processor. It could come with at least 16 GB to as much as 64 GB of server-grade error-correcting code (ECC) memory, and up to 2 TB of non-volatile nemory express solid state drive (NVMe SSD) for storage. The system to be used for the graphics card, or cards, has not yet been revealed.

This new powerhouse of an iMac is not expected to be available earlier than the tail end of 2017, so Apple iMac fans can wait and see what the company will be coming out with in time for the holiday season.