iMac 2017 Release Date, Specs Rumors: WWDC Invites Handed Out; New iMac Models Expected to Be Revealed at Event

Apple has sent out press invites to news and media groups on Tuesday, May 9, ahead of the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference. An Apple keynote is scheduled to happen during the event. The WWDC 2017 will be held starting June 5 until June 9 in San Jose, California. Within the five days of the event, the updated iMac line is expected to be revealed.

AppleA promo image showing, from left, the 21.5-inch Apple iMac with Retina 4K display and the 27-inch iMac with Retina 5K display on Apple's official site.

Concrete details for the iMac refresh this year remain few, but official word from Apple does confirm that new iMac models are coming this year. In a rare moment for the company, Apple marketing chief Phil Schiller and software engineering head Craig Federighi confirmed that improved iMac models will be coming this year, as reported by Tech Crunch.

In the course of the development of the Mac Pro, Apple is hoping that a move to introduce new iMacs this year will absorb some of the Mac Pro users who are looking for an upgrade and who might find the iMac suitable for their needs.

Information on the new specs are being kept by Apple under wraps, but a few things that iMac fans can express are a new and faster Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) graphics card, Thunderbolt 3 ports, and faster processors, as speculated by Mac Rumors. A beefier version of the 2017 iMac could be revealed as well, which could run on an Intel Xeon E3 chip with 16 GB to 64 GB of memory.

Participants fortunate enough to nab an invite to Apple's annual conference event may get to see the announcements for the new iMacs, as well as new versions of the iOS, MacOS, tvOS, and watchOS at San Jose on June 5. According to Mac Rumors, tickets for the event were priced at $1,599, with the WWDC expected to host 5,000 developers who can ask questions from the hundreds of Apple engineers who will be attending the event.