iMac Pro 2017 Release Date, Specs News: Most Powerful Mac Ever

The iMac Pro 2017's release date and specs are here and it looks like the new device will be a beast of a machine. Apple's new desktop was first revealed at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2017 in San Jose, California, which took place last week. The latest iMac Pro is said to be released this December.

Apple A promotional image for the iMac Pro 2017.

Apple stated that the iMac Pro is the most powerful Mac ever. It comes with 18-core Xeon processors and 22 teraflops of graphics processing unit (GPU) performance, guaranteeing a top-quality professional-grade Mac.

It boasts a 27-inch Retina 5K display, making it the perfect companion for "advanced graphics editing, virtual reality content creation and real-time 3D rendering." It also comes in a beautiful Space Grey enclosure.

In a briefing back in April, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing Phil Schiller said that the iMac display will not double as a touchscreen device. Craigh Federighi, the company's senior vice president of software engineering, suggested that the iPad Pro would be the far superior choice in terms of drawing experience, Mac World UK reported.

"We're thrilled to give developers and customers a sneak peek at iMac Pro. This will be our fastest and most powerful Mac ever, which brings workstation-class computing to iMac for the first time," said John Ternus, Apple vice president of hardware engineering.

He added, "We reengineered the whole system and designed an entirely new thermal architecture to pack extraordinary performance into the elegant, quiet iMac enclosure our customers love — iMac Pro is a huge step forward and there's never been anything like it."

The new fan system of the iMac Pro gives it up to 80 percent more cooling capacity without sacrificing the iMac's thin and seamless design.

The iMac Pro's price has been set at $4,999. The consumer-grade iMac will have the same price range as the previous generation.