Images Taken By NASA's Curiosity Rover Prompts Debate on Alien Life

Images taken by NASA's Curiosity Mars rover has caused conspiracy theorists to speculate that alien life may be on the red planet.

REUTERS/FRED PROUSERA full scale model of the Mars Science Laboratory's (MSL) Curiosity rover is pictured at NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab.

The photo was posted on Reddit by user Prosaic Origin, who sparked a debate on whether the mysterious object captured in the photo was of alien origin. Some people on the Reddit thread have theorized that it could be a piece of alien spacecraft, though others were skeptical.

"Looks like light glimmering off of a genuine spaceship on an alien planet in outerspace," user EdisonVonneZula said. Other users have pointed out that it may just be a part of the rover itself that may have become detached or separated.

Regardless, the image has certainly caught the public's attention, much like another batch of photos that YouTube channel Martian Archaeology claimed shows life on Mars.

A video posted on the channel showed pictures of what appeared to be fossilized bones, including one that looked like a thigh bone and one that seemed similar to a hip bone. And while many in the comments section chose to believe that the bones indicated alien life on the red planet, other commenters were not convinced.

"Why do alien conspiracy theorists claim NASA is hiding something when they release photos in an open and transparent manner?" one commenter asked.

According to NASA's website, the Curiosity rover was "designed to assess whether Mars ever had an environment able to support small life forms called microbes." It has been exploring the red planet since 2009.

The Curiosity rover has the "most advanced suite of instruments for scientific studies," which will enable it to analyze samples taken from the planet's surface. It also has an onboard laboratory that can "study rocks, soils, and the local geologic setting in order to detect chemical building blocks of life (e.g., forms of carbon) on Mars and will assess what the martian environment was like in the past."

