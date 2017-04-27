'Imaginary Mary' Season 1 Episode 6 Spoilers: Alice Is in a Pinch! Will She Be a Parent or Friend to Dora?

She may have had her doubts about her capabilities of taking on a parenting role with her boyfriend's children, but Alice (Jenna Elfman) seems to be doing a pretty good job of it. At least, until Andy's (Nicholas Coombe) request puts her in a dilemma in the next episode of "Imaginary Mary."

Facebook/ImaginaryMary A promotional image for ABC’s new sitcom “Imaginary Mary” featuring Bunny (Erica Tremblay), Dora (Matreya Scarrwener), Ben (Stephen Schneider), Alice (Jenna Elfman), Mary (voiced by Rachel Dratch), and Andy (Nicholas Coombe).

According to the official synopsis for the episode titled "Alice the Mole," Ben (Stephen Schneider) will ask girlfriend Alice to serve as his personal mole on whatever issues his children might share with her, particularly the middle child, Dora (Matreya Scarrwener), with whom Alice has the hardest time connecting with.

They have had their moments at times, and Alice wants to keep progressing on a positive path towards building a deeper connection with Dora. But Ben's request puts a damper on her plans and essentially puts her in a precarious situation. Her instinct is telling her to continue being a friend to Dora and show the girl that she can be trusted, but the part of her that wants to be mature enough for her boyfriend is urging her to be more like a parent to Ben's children.

Alice's imaginary friend, Mary (voiced by Rachel Dratch), is pretty sure Alice has the right answer while insisting that Ben may have his own agenda for wanting to make Alice his personal mole. Which side will Alice eventually listen to?

On the other hand, Andy's personal space and own unique identity are threatened when he insists on tagging along to the one place that makes him feel cool. What kind of place will this turn out to be, and will Andy ever regain a sense of his cool self after Bunny's (Erica Tremblay) invasion?

In an interview with the cast and crew of the show during this year's WonderCon, which was held earlier this month, series co-creator Patrick Osborne said that watching "Imaginary Mary" and its wacky, ridiculous premise can serve as a kind of release akin to escapism.

"That set in a family situation that feels common enough. I think it is not an unusual situation that the family is in," Osborne said. "Everybody is dealing with things that are heavy and real out there and I think television should be a little bit of an escape from that."

"Imaginary Mary" season 1 episode 6 airs on Tuesday, May 2 at 9:30 p.m. EDT on ABC.