'Imaginary Mary' Season 1 Episode 7 Spoilers: Penultimate Episode Brings Alice Under the Ex-Wife's Scrutiny

Alice (Jenna Elfman) is about to meet Ben's (Stephen Schneider) ex-wife, Renee (Lauren Stamile) in the next episode of the ABC comedy series "Imaginary Mary."

YouTube/ABC Television NetworkA screenshot of Bunny (Erica Tremblay) giving Alice (Jenna Elfman) an apology note on the pilot episode of ABC's comedy series "Imaginary Mary."

The previous episode saw Alice finally breaking through significant barriers with Ben's daughter, Dora (Matreya Scarrwener), by winning the teenage girl's trust. However, it did not even take a day before Ben was asking her to "spy" on his daughter and share the girl's secrets with him. Fortunately, Alice was able to strike a good balance between being Dora's confidante and Ben's occasional mole. She's only going to share secrets when they could potentially jeopardize Dora's safety and nothing more.

It seems that Alice is gradually settling into the role of a mother despite her imaginary friend Mary's (voiced by Rachel Dratch) constant protest and contradicting advice. But when Ben's ex-wife Renee comes down for a visit and finally meets Alice in the upcoming episode, will Mary's past advice and warnings be justified?

For her part, Renee is not convinced that Alice can be a good influence on her children, especially on the youngest, Bunny (Erica Tremblay), who is having some really weird thoughts and ideations lately.

Not wanting to disappoint — and not wanting to lose Ben — Alice will be hard pressed on proving Renee that her impression of Alice wrong. However, Alice's efforts may end up going overboard, and it may eventually send what was once a smooth sailing divorce between Ben and Renee into rocky waters. Will Renee be fighting for full custody of her children in order to keep them away from Alice? How will Ben and the children themselves react to this?

The episode synopsis went on to tease that Andy (Nicholas Coombe) and Dora will fake being sick to skip school and devise a plan to get what they want by having their parents play each other off.

Titled "The Ex X Factor," the seventh episode of the first season is going to be the season's penultimate offering. Will the series come back for a second season? The official "Imaginary Mary" Twitter page has recently posted a tweet that does not really leave much hope for more.

"Thanks for joining us for #ImaginaryMary! We had a blast and hope you did too!" the tweet read.

The penultimate episode of "Imaginary Mary" airs on Tuesday, May 9, at 9:30 p.m. EDT on ABC.