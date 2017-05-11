'Imaginary Mary' Season 1 Episode 8 Spoilers: Alice Gets Engaged; Will She Say Goodbye to Mary in Season Finale?

A proposal plan goes awry when the ring gets accidentally donated to charity in the upcoming season finale of "Imaginary Mary."

Facebook/ImaginaryMaryA promotional image for ABC's new sitcom "Imaginary Mary" featuring Bunny (Erica Tremblay), Dora (Matreya Scarrwener), Ben (Stephen Schneider), Alice (Jenna Elfman), Mary (voiced by Rachel Dratch), and Andy (Nicholas Coombe).

Ben (Stephen Schneider) is finally ready to take his relationship with Alice (Jenna Elfman) to the next level, but fate seems to have other plans. According to the official episode synopsis, the ring gets lost when he hides it in a pair of shoes that his kids will end up donating to a charity drive. And the situation will only get even more complicated as Ben tries to find the ring without telling Alice that he has, in fact, lost it.

Alice, for her part, starts to wonder if her partner is perhaps having cold feet, and will thus take matters into her own hands. What exactly it is that she plans on doing is something that fans will have look forward to as ABC's freshman comedy series bids its first season farewell with an episode aptly titled "Last Dance With Mary."

Mary was the imaginary friend that Alice made up to help herself cope with her parents' divorce back when she was just six. It's been years since she grew up and moved on from Mary, but the stress of having to meet her partner's kids brought her fears of ending up like her mother back to her psyche, and she was suddenly seeing Mary again.

But will her impending engagement finally help her settle into her new role as a future stepmother to Ben's kids, and thus send Mary back to the realms of imagination? Only one thing's for sure at this point: Rachel Dratch, who does the voice of Mary, will be making a surprise cameo in the upcoming season finale.

In an interview with Indiewire, Elfman shared how her scenes with Mary were done. During rehearsals, a puppeteer would move a real Mary puppet through space in order to help her figure out where to look and how to move around Mary.

"Then we have a comedic actress who's local to Vancouver who reads all her lines with me off-screen," Elfman said.

The final episode of "Imaginary Mary" season 1 airs on Tuesday, May 16, at 9:30 p.m. EDT on ABC.