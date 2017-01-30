Immigration Reform 2017 News: President Trump Explains Latest EO 'Not a Muslim Ban' as More People Protest

The reality of the new administration has started to sink in with arguably the biggest blow, thus far, with President Donald Trump's sweeping order to ban the entry of all refugees and citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations.

Reuters/Brian SnyderDemonstrators spell out "# No Muslim Ban" during the "Boston Protest Against Muslim Ban and Anti-Immigration Orders" to protest U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban in Boston.

The executive order referred to as "Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry in the United States," which was signed last Friday, had people flocking into the streets in protest. The order maintains that people travelling people from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, as well as citizens of Syria, will not be able to enter the United States regardless of the visa they have been granted.

If the huge number of people resorting to peaceful resistance demonstrations is not enough to express their disapproval, a multitude of citizens are also going to major airports in cities like New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Houston, Dallas and elsewhere to stage their protest. With the number of civilized movements growing by the day and backed up by large American corporations, Hollywood and even some of his co-Republicans, Trump seems to soften a bit on his stance. On Sunday night, the 45th President of the country explained about being misunderstood, blaming the media for false reporting.

"America has always been the land of the free and home of the brave. We will keep it free and keep it safe, as the media knows, but refuses to say," he wrote on his statement obtained by CNN. "To be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting. This is not about religion — this is about terror and keeping our country safe."

Trump has always been transparent about his plans regarding immigration reforms. In fact, filtering immigrants in the country has been a huge part of his campaign slogan, which even includes building a physical wall between the United States and Mexico. And despite the heavy backlash, a Trump official says that the order is a massive success.

"Nothing has changed. All three of President Trump's executive orders remain in full effect and all three of President Trump's executive orders are being enforced by the departments of state, homeland security, justice and all other relative agencies across the federal government. So it really is a massive success story in terms of implementation on every single level," the unnamed ally was quoted by The Guardian.