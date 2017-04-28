Immigration Reform 2017 News: Sanctuary Cities, San Francisco Judge Blocks Trump's Attempt to Cut Funds

United States President Donald Trump's executive order that aims to cut off federal funds from "sanctuary cities" has been blocked by a ruling from a U.S. district judge on Tuesday, April 25. The move adds another roadblock to the administration's campaign for a tougher immigration enforcement.

(Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)U.S. President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order directing federal agencies to recommend changes to a temporary visa program used to bring foreign workers to the United States to fill high-skilled jobs during a visit to the world headquarters of Snap-On Inc., a tool manufacturer, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S., April 18, 2017.

San Francisco U.S. District Judge William Orrick III said that the administration's Jan. 25 executive order could be proven unconstitutional, as it targets broad categories of federal funding for state and city governments, according to Reuters.

The administration will be appealing the ruling, according to the White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. Addressing reporters earlier, Priebus said, "The idea that an agency can't put in some reasonable restrictions on how some of these monies are spent is something that will be overturned eventually."

Priebus referred to the judicial district including San Francisco as "... the 9th Circuit going bananas," adding that "We'll win at the Supreme Court level at some point."

President Trump took to social media to voice his opinion on the ruling. "First the Ninth Circuit rules against the ban & now it hits again on sanctuary cities-both ridiculous rulings. See you in the Supreme Court!" Trump posted on Twitter on Wednesday, April 26.

The recent executive order has targeted "sanctuary cities" — places that more or less offer some protection to illegal immigrants, and at times have not made full use of all their resources to enforce federal immigration laws against these immigrants, according to an updated coverage by Reuters.