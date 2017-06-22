Immigration Reform News 2017: Foreign Tech Employees 'Nervous' About Immigration Issues; Trump Proposes Solar Wall on U.S.-Mexico Border

U.S. President Donald Trump recently held a meeting at the White House with tech giants.

REUTERS/Carlos BarriaThe image features U.S. President Donald Trump speaking during the recent meeting with tech giants at the White House.

The roundtable discussion inlcuded Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, AT&T Chief Executive Randall Stephenson, Amazon chief Jeff Bezos, Alphabet (Google's parent company) Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt, and especially, Apple CEO Tim Cook, who voiced out a major concern of tech workers over the current immigration issues.

According to CNBC, a source revealed that Cook told President Trump during the White House technology council meeting that those working in the technology field are "nervous" about how the current administration is handling immigration issues, especially since most high-skilled tech employees come from different countries.

While the president told the CEOs that the senate's healthcare bill needs "more heart," the Apple boss allegedly told Trump that his administration's approach to immigration does too. According to the same source, who asked to be anonymous, the president, in response, said that he simply wants to see a more "comprehensive" immigration reform and urged those in the meeting to help him push for it.

Meanwhile, ABC News has reported that during his speech in Iowa on Wednesday evening, Trump announced that he intends to pursue legislation that would prohibit immigrants from becoming eligible for welfare for at least five years.

However, that law already exists. Foreigners who enter the United States with immigrant visas are already barred from receiving federal benefits for their first five years of stay. It remains unclear how the president's plan is different from the current law.

In line with his immigration issues, Trump also talked about his plans about the wall he wants to build along the U.S.-Mexico border.

"We are thinking about building a wall as a solar wall," the president said. "So it creates energy. And pays for itself. And this way, Mexico will have to pay much less money. And that's good. Right?"

"We are working it out. Solar wall panels. Think of it, the higher it goes, the more valuable it is. Pretty good imagination, right? My idea. We have a good shot. That's one of the places where solar really does work. At the tremendous sun and heat. We will see what happens."

Time will tell if this plan of his does push through.