Immigration Reform News 2017: Republican Allegedly Threatened to Shoot Colleague Over SB 4

The threat of gun violence has thoroughly derailed talks on Texas' new anti "sanctuary cities" law as lawmakers exchanged threats and went back and forth with activists present in the public gallery. A Republican representative allegedly made a threat to "put a bullet" in one of his colleagues, according to a statement by Rep. Justin Rodriguez to the media.

A scuffle on the House floor started during the hearing of Texas' proposed anti "sanctuary cities" law on Monday, May 29, as the last day of the scheduled legislative session came to an unruly end, according to the Texas Observer.

Activists and protesters have attended the hearing, and some of them wore red shirts with the words "Lucha," meaning "Fight," written on them as they oversaw the proceedings from the public gallery, according to the International Business Times. The crowd has grown active with chants of "Here to stay!" and "SB4 has got to go," threatening to disrupt the house proceedings.

SB4 refers to the bill that State Governor Greg Abbott signed earlier this month, after having been introduced by State Republican Senator Charles Perry. The bill came about as what could be a reaction to an announcement by the County Sheriff office that cooperation between the county jail and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents will be limited.

After the ensuing scuffle, Representative Justin Rodriguez gave an account of his version of the events to the media. "There was a subsequent exchange between my brother Poncho and Representative Rinaldi and there was a threat made from Rinaldi to put a bullet in one of my colleague's heads," Rodriguez said.

Representative Rinaldi, meanwhile, insists that his words were meant as a defensive response. "I made it clear that if he attempted to, in his words, 'get me,' I would shoot him in self defense," Rinaldi said.