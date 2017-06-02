Immigration Reform News 2017: Temporary Status Program for Illegal Immigrants Must End, Says Rep. Gohmert

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) appeared on "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday morning, May 31, to discuss a proposed bill that attacks a government program that protects illegal immigrants.

(Photo: Reuters/Joshua Roberts)A photo of Representative Loui Gohmert (R-TX) speaking on the second anniversary of the Benghazi terrorist attacks on Capitol Hill in Washington in September 2014.

Under the Temporary Protected Status program, more than 300,000 illegal immigrants residing in the United States are protected from being deported from the country.

Gohmert is a co-sponsor of the bill and he mentioned that the Temporary Protected Status program was started under the administration of former U.S. President George H. W. Bush with good intentions. However, this program was abused under the Obama administration.

Gohmert also explained that the program was intended to protect refugees who are fleeing from their war-torn countries. However, at present, it has become a policy that grants immigrants de facto amnesty, allowing them to repeatedly renew their temporary protected status.

The representative from Texas went so far as to claim that Obama's administration took advice "from the Muslim Brotherhood" to continue to allow potentially dangerous individuals to keep renewing their temporary protection statuses and continue residing in the United States.

For Gohmert, the time has come for the countries designated for the program — such as Syria, Yemen and Sudan — to take their citizens back. From his perspective, the refugees of these countries, which are hotbeds of Islamic terror, pose a threat to American citizens.

"They took a good program started under George H.W. Bush for humanitarian purposes, and they turned it into a program that can be a way to hurt our country," Gohmert said, according to Fox News Insider. "And so it has to stop."

"This bill will force that to be reviewed and send people back that shouldn't be there," he explained. "The bottom line is: If you're coming as a radical Islamist from a country that you've torn up with war, don't plan on staying to celebrate 9/11 in the United States."