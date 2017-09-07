Immigration Reform News 2017: What Is The Situation For Dreamers Now?

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump has moved to end the Obama administration's program that protects undocumented immigrants who came to the country as children from deportation.

Reuters/Yuri Gripas Donald Trump could become the least popular president of the United States.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions delivered the news from the Department of Justice headquarters in Washington on behalf of Trump.

He said, "To have a lawful system of immigration that serves the national interest," he continued, "we cannot admit everyone who would like to come here. It's just that simple."

In a statement announced after Sessions confirmed the change, Trump continued with his usual rhetoric about those living in the country illegally whom he believes have not only broken the law but have stolen native-born Americans' jobs.

Trump has ordered Congress to make a replacement for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, also known as the Dreamers' program before he starts rescinding protection in the next six months.

The specifics, however, of the legislation that Trump would like to push through is unclear.

By March of next year, over 800,000 young adults who qualified for the program will be eligible for deportation. Specifically, Dreamers whose permits will not expire within the next six months are expected to lose their protection as early as March 5, making them vulnerable to deportation.

Sessions also said that applications set to expire between now and March 5, 2018, are allowed to apply for a two-year renewal. The application must be sent in before Oct. 5.

Shortly after the decision was announced, citizens expressed their disdain and disappointment, including business leaders like Apple CEO Tim Cook and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Former President Barack Obama also weighed in on the issue. Through a written statement, he called the decision to terminate DACA "self-defeating" and "contrary to our spirit and to common sense."