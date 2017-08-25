'Immortal: Unchained' Latest News: Toadman Interactive's Futuristic Shooter Game Revealed at Gamescom 2017

Facebook/ImmortalTheGame 'Immortal: Unchained' will be released in 2018.

Gamescom is here, and it brings with it many reveals and announcements of upcoming games, including Toadman Interactive's "Immortal: Unchained."

The announcement trailer opened with a cryptic view of a futuristic setting before it revealed a man in chains. The imprisoned man had glowing eyes and was kneeling as he was shown the current state of the fantasy world he resided in.

"Some have no right to freedom," an unseen man, presumably the warden, said. "I wish I could let you rot in this cell. This time I will have to fight fire with fire, or else everything will come to an end."

Players will take control of a man, who was described to be a living weapon. The man, who was set free by the warden, does not recall his identity or purpose in life. In order to find out the truth, players must venture out into the unknown world and discover the important details from the world and its characters.

The main goal of the game is to stop the world from ending as a result of a cosmic event. The trailer offers a glimpse of the apocalyptic event, with large moons or planets becoming visible in the sky.

"Immortal: Unchained" is a role-playing shooter game that is being teased as a difficult experience. Game Designer Sebastian Thorwaldsson said as much in a PlayStation Blog post.

"Mobility, attack direction and well-timed dodges are crucial for your survival and victory," he wrote. "Expect to get shot down a lot; just like its sources of inspiration, this isn't an easy game."

Thorwaldsson also explained that an enigmatic structure known as the Monolith will be there to help, but it will not be the perfect savior.

"You are protected by the Monolith; an ancient structure that oversees the flow of the Cosmos," the post read. "Its mysterious powers will be able to restore you when you die, but (of course) leaving your collected bounty where you were defeated. This lets you learn from every mistake, to come back to the encounter you failed with additional knowledge for your next attempt."

"Immortal: Unchained" will be released sometime in 2018.

Watch the announcement trailer below: