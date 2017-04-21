'Imposters' Season 2 Renewed or Canceled News: Executive Producer Announces Season 2 Renewal to Cast Members

Bravo's dark comedy-series, "Imposters," is officially renewed for a second season.

(Photo: Facebook/Imposters)promo image for "Imposters"

During a For Your Consideration Emmy panel on Monday, April 17, executive producer Paul Adelstein announced the good news to the surprise and excitement of its major cast members.

"We were really willing to do a second season. We can go ahead and do our second season," the executive producer told the cast, who were all excited to hear the news.

Season 2 of "Imposters" will reportedly start filming by fall and it is scheduled to air by 2018.

The first season of the show consisted of 10 episodes, and it follows Maddie (Inbar Lavi), a con artist whose modus is to get people to fall in love with her, and once they do, she will then rob her unwitting victims of everything they have (including their hearts).

Things changed, however, as three of her previous victims - Ezra (Rob Heaps), Richard (Parker Young) and Jules (Marianne Rendon) - teamed-up to track her down, and eventually learned the art of Maddie's con along the way.

Maddie's modus is also at a weak point, as her current love interest, Patrick (Stephen Bishop), is becoming a bit serious.

The show first aired on Feb. 7 with an average of 1.4 million viewers per episode. Bravo considered it their "fastest in-season growth of any new scripted series on ad-supported cable." It aired Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EDT, and its season 1 finale titled "Always Forward. Never Back," aired on April 11.

"Imposters has truly resonated with our audience and critics alike with its unique brand of suspense and humor," the president of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, Frances Berwick, said in a statement. Berwick also added that they are excited to see how the show would turn out in the future.

The show also features Uma Thurman ("Nymphomaniac") in a recurring role, along with Aaron Douglas ("Battlestar Galactica") and Katherine LaNasa ("The Campaign").