'In Another World With My Smartphone' Anime Latest News: CD Release Events Announced For September and October

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series “Isekai wa Smartphone to Tomo ni. (In Another World With My Smartphone)”

Pony Canyon is organizing a couple of CD release events for fans of the Japanese anime series "In Another World With My Smartphone."

The series has previously released the first volume of its character song CD on July 19. This said volume, titled "Elze & Linze," featured a solo version of the series' ending theme, "Junjo Emotional," sang by the oldest of the Silhoueska twins, Elze. Aside from this, the CD also contained Elze's solo, "XOXO," and her twin, Linze's, "Bubble Love."

In line with this, a couple of CD release events have also been announced. Yui Fukuo, who does the voice of Linze, and Nanami Yamashita, who does the voice of Sushie, will both be present at the combined event for Volumes 1 and 3, which is currently scheduled to take place on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 2:30 p.m. JST in Pony Canyon's 1st event space in Minato, Tokyo.

Ticket sales for this particular event will end on Sept. 27 at 11:59 p.m. JST.

On the other hand, the second volume of the series' character song CD, featuring Yae and Yamina will be released on Friday, Aug. 18. The CD release event for it will happen on Sunday, Sept. 3, at 2:30 pm. JST. Voice actresses, Marika Kono and Chinatsu Akasaki will both be in attendance. Ticket sales for this particular event will end on Aug. 23, at 11:59 p.m. JST.

"In Another World With My Smartphone" tells the story of a 15-year-old boy named Touya Mochizuki, who was killed by a lightning strike carelessly released by God. In order to make up for his untimely death, God transported Touya to an alternate universe where magic and fantasy exists. As an added bonus, God allowed him to take one important thing with him to help him get through this brand new world.

Touya, without second thoughts, chose to take his smartphone, which has since served him in many different ways.

"In Another World With My Smartphone" airs on Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. JST on AT-X, Wednesdays late night at 1 a.m. JST on BS11, and Thursdays at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Episodes are also available for selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.