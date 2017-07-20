'In Another World With My Smartphone' Anime Spoilers: Young Boy Discovers Magic and Fantasy in Parallel World After Death

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series “Isekai wa Smartphone to Tomo ni. (In Another World With My Smartphone)”

Touya Mochizuki is only 15 when he gets struck by a bolt of lightning carelessly thrown by God. It is for this reason that he ends up transported into a fantasy world with only one familiar item on hand on the Japanese anime series "Isekai wa Smartphone to Tomo ni" or "In Another World With My Smartphone."

Since he isn't really supposed to die yet at such a young age, God willingly cuts Touya a deal: he will be spending his second life in a parallel world where magic and fantasy exist. As an added bonus, he gets to bring one of his most important possessions with him. Also, another added bonus is that God also amplifies Touya's physical, magical, and mental prowess.

The teenager takes the deal and chooses to take his smartphone along with him to the new world. In this world, Touya intends to make the most out of life. Right off the bat, he starts befriending people. He also plans to travel from country to country to help solve political disputes and complete minor quests, while also enjoying himself with his newfound friends and allies.

Furthermore, God has also customized Touya's beloved Smartphone so that it now displays maps and translation functions to help the young boy navigate his new found life. With this device, Touya will also eventually uncover the secrets of his strange, new world.

The series is based on a web novel series written by Patora Fuyuhara and illustrated by Eiji Usatsuka. It was first serialized in 2013 on the Shousetsuka ni Narou website where it reportedly accumulated a total view count of 100 million.

Hobby Japan published the series as a light novel in 2015, and nine volumes have been released since. J-Novel Club is also currently releasing the light novel series digitally in English.

"In Another World With My Smartphone" airs on Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. JST on AT-X, Wednesdays late night at 1 a.m. JST on BS11, and Thursdays at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX.

Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.