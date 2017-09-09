'In Another World with My Smartphone' Episode 10 Spoilers: Search for Niruya Ruins Takes Touya's Crew to the Beach

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series “Isekai wa Smartphone to Tomo ni. (In Another World With My Smartphone)”

A beach episode may just be coming up on the next episode of the Japanese fantasy anime series, "In Another World with My Smartphone."

This week, Touya and his crew went to Eashen, which seemed to be the equivalent of Japan in their world. Here, they met Yae's family and eventually got caught in an ongoing war against an army of undead soldier kept alive by an artifact known as the Immortal Gem.

They managed to snatch and destroy the said gem, which also has the effect of corrupting the heart of its user. And for their valiant efforts, they were eventually rewarded with valuable information regarding the location of the mysterious Niruya Ruins.

It has been rumored that the said ruins are located on the sea floor. Moreover, it's a good thing that they met someone who has been on an island not far from the ruins' rumored location, and they were thus able to use Recall and Gate to get there in record time.

But are the ruins really located on the sea floor, or is this just one of many rumors about the location of the seemingly elusive place? What kind of magic will Touya be able to come up with in their quest to reach a place that's supposed to be at the bottom of the sea? What new advice and magical combinations will he be learning from the 600-year-old Mismede fairy, Leen?

Touya continues to discover the extent of his magical abilities as the series progresses. However, will their current quest finally reveal a limit to what he can do in his new magical world?

"In Another World With My Smartphone" airs on Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. JST on AT-X, Wednesdays late night at 1 a.m. JST on BS11, and Thursdays at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Episodes are also available for selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.