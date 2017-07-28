'In Another World With My Smartphone' Episode 4 Spoilers: Underground Ruins to Reveal More Secrets About Touya's New World?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series “Isekai wa Smartphone to Tomo ni. (In Another World With My Smartphone)”

Touya continues to astound the people in his new world with his trusty smartphone on the next episode of the fantasy anime series "In Another World With My Smartphone."

The 15-year-old boy, who was accidentally killed and subsequently revived by God in a different world, has been taking full advantage of his second chance at life. Touya has been befriending many different people of various race in his new world, and they are continuously amazed by the magical gadget he always carries around with him.

As an added favor for ending his life too soon, God has also allowed Touya to bring one important item along. Knowing how valuable a smartphone would be in a place he barely knew, Touya chose to take the device, and he has never regretted his choice since.

But while the earlier episode featured Touya and his smartphone helping out in simple ways, the upcoming episodes just might see him taking on his first big mission yet.

In the upcoming episode titled "Shogi Board and Underground Ruins," Touya and his friends will be further investigating the ruins they saw in the previous episode. They have also encountered a mechanical beast that drained their magic in order to regenerate itself.

But while they have managed to defeat the said beast through their willpower and teamwork, Touya still can't deny the fact that there was something much bigger going on.

What will Touya and his friends find out about the mysterious ruins and the enemies that seem to lurk around them? Will they be strong enough to face the stronger enemies they might encounter along the way?

"In Another World With My Smartphone" is based on a Japanese web novel series written by Patora Fuyuhara and illustrated by Eiji Usatsuka. J-Novel Club has licensed the series in English and has been releasing each installment in six weekly parts since early this year.

The anime adaptation airs on Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. JST on AT-X, Wednesdays late night at 1 a.m. JST on BS11, and Thursdays at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Episodes are also available for selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.