'In Another World With My Smartphone' Episode 6 Spoilers: What Huge Dangers Await Touya and His Friends?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series “Isekai wa Smartphone to Tomo ni. (In Another World With My Smartphone)”

Ever since Touya died and was transported to a new world, it seemed that nothing could ever go wrong in his life; and the minor incidents that did go awry always somehow had a way of working to his advantage. But could Touya finally be running out of luck on the next episode of the Japanese fantasy anime series, "In Another World With My Smartphone"?

When God accidentally killed 15-year-old Touya, he struck a deal with the boy that transported the latter into a world filled with magic and adventures. Touya also got to bring his smartphone along as an added bonus, and the device has been of great help to him in forging bonds with his newfound allies, as well as in solving the various quests the Royal Palace has been sending them to.

And now, Touya is being called back to accept his just reward after burning a slime-filled castle down and ensuring the safety of a nearby village. For this success, the Royal Palace is giving him Knighthood, which he would've declined if he had a choice.

Touya doesn't seem to be one for titles, and he was also able to show a gentle and helpful side to him throughout the previous episode. However, fans have also been quick to notice that despite all of his chivalrous qualities, Touya is still, after all, a boy, who is inclined to have some perverted interests every once in a while.

But could this string of triumphs and happy times be just the calm before one huge storm? Touya has also been able developing his magical abilities, learning by himself and seeking the assistance of more powerful mentors.

Could this all be in preparation for a major battle looming up ahead? Will he have been able to master his skills by then, or is he due for one major defeat?

"In Another World With My Smartphone" airs on Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. JST on AT-X, Wednesdays late night at 1 a.m. JST on BS11, and Thursdays at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Episodes are also available for selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.