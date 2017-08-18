'In Another World With My Smartphone' Episode 7 Spoilers: Touya Moves to His New Home; Is Trouble About to Ensue?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series “Isekai wa Smartphone to Tomo ni. (In Another World With My Smartphone)”

Touya's good deeds have been generously rewarded, and to top it all off, he even managed to defeat a dragon. What kind of life awaits Touya now that he has been given a home and a group of friends to protect on the next episode of the Japanese fantasy anime series, "In Another World With My Smartphone"?

It seems that where Touya and this magical world is concerned, nothing can ever go wrong. Then again, how long will this string of good luck last before he is once again accidentally hit by a stroke of bad luck?

The hero that has served the kingdom diligently has been given his own house as a reward. And since he is now living here with his crew, which consists of girls with varying skills, values, and fashion sense, fans predict that it will only be a matter of time before all hell breaks loose in that place.

What challenges will Touya be facing now that he's living in such close quarters with girls? How many of their quirks and strange conflicts will he be forced to understand in order to better relate with his new housemates?

Then, of course, there are the continuing threats that are looming all around the kingdom. Everyone has learned to rely on Touya's magical device, a.k.a. the smartphone, and his cunning wit to keep them the enemies at bay.

But what if this very device that has solved so much of the kingdom's problems, suddenly malfunctions, or worse, completely dies? Will Touya's wit be enough to hold them through the dangers that lie ahead?

Also, just how much power does the tiger Kohaku possess that it has even made a dragon wary of him?

"In Another World With My Smartphone" airs on Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. JST on AT-X, Wednesdays late night at 1 a.m. JST on BS11, and Thursdays at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Episodes are also available for selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.