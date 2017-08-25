'In Another World With My Smartphone' Episode 8 Spoilers: Leen to Visit Belfast and Make Another Apprenticeship Offer to Touya

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series “Isekai wa Smartphone to Tomo ni. (In Another World With My Smartphone)”

A Mismede fairy has set her eyes on Touya, and she seems to be determined to convince him to become her apprentice on the next episode of the Japanese fantasy anime series, "In Another World With My Smartphone." Will her upcoming visit to Belfast be fruitful enough to yield some favorable result?

Duke Ortlinde has previously asked Touya to travel to Mismede and open a portal there to let the King of Belfast travel through safely for his meeting with the King of Mismede. Along the way, he happened to meet a null magic user named Leen who taught him the "Program" spell. This particular spell infuses objects with a pre-determined magic in order to improve its properties and usefulness.

Touya learned the spell rather quickly, a feat that impressed Leen enough to ask the boy to become her new apprentice. However, Touya found it best to decline this offer and instead decided to go back home to Belfast after fulfilling his task.

But Leen is planning on paying a visit to her former apprentice, Charlotte, who is now a mage serving the Belfast royal family. However, will asking a second time finally change Touya's mind, or could Leen be planning something else to ensure that Touya says yes to her offer this time around?

Touya's skills and magical abilities continue to improve with each episode. What kind of strength will possibly apprenticing for Leen add to his already impressive skill set? And should she choose to, fans are expecting Leen to make quite a fine addition to Touya's traveling crew.

"In Another World With My Smartphone" airs on Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. JST on AT-X, Wednesdays late night at 1 a.m. JST on BS11, and Thursdays at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Episodes are also available for selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.