'In Another World With My Smartphone' Episode 9 Spoilers: What Mystery Does the Ancient Ruins in Eashen Hold?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series “Isekai wa Smartphone to Tomo ni. (In Another World With My Smartphone)”

Touya and the girls are off to discover the wonders and mysteries of Yae's homeland of Eashen on the next episode of the Japanese fantasy anime series, "In Another World with My Smartphone." Could an obligatory hot spring episode be coming up, too?

This week's episode saw the elder fairy folk, Leen, paying a visit to Touya at the Mochizuki Residence to talk about the crystal magic beast his crew has encountered and defeated in the past. Leen talked about a village where an odd crack in the sky has been reported, followed by the appearance of a serpentine beast made of the same translucent body as the crystal magic beast.

Leen suspected that these could well be the Fraze demons she has heard about in legends. These said demons have also almost ruined the world when they first appeared. Could Touya's new world be in jeopardy from these beasts?

Moreover, could these creatures be acting of their own will or is there someone pulling strings behind the scene?

In addition to this, Leen also asked Touya to use Gate to take her to the land of Eashen to check out the ancient ruins there to satisfy her own personal curiosities. And since Eashen, which, as Leen said, was as far east as east could go, seemed to be the equivalent of Japan in their world, fans have begun speculating that the upcoming episode will be featuring the hot spring scene commonly featured in Japanese anime series.

But since Touya had to access Yae's own memory of her homeland in order to open a Gate to Eashen, they ended up appearing in a place that appeared in Yae's most vivid memory.

What special memory does Yae have of this place and how will this affect the way they spend their time there? Also, is Leen really just interested in the ancient ruins for her own satisfaction, or is there something that the elder fairy folk is keeping from Touya and the girls?

"In Another World With My Smartphone" airs on Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. JST on AT-X, Wednesdays late night at 1 a.m. JST on BS11, and Thursdays at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Episodes are also available for selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.