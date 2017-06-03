India Gets Samsung Galaxy S8+ Variant With 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage; Bixby Struggling to Understand English

The Indian market has just gotten a variant of the Samsung Galaxy S8+ with 6 GB memory and 128 GB storage. Meanwhile, the device's smart assistant, Bixby, is reportedly having some difficulties in understanding the English language.

India Gets Bigger Memory and Storage Option

Upon launch, the Galaxy S8+ variant with a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB built-in storage pairing was only announced for China as well as Samsung's homeland, South Korea. For the most part of the world, including the United States, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ both only come with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal memory.

However, earlier this week, Samsung India surprised its market by announcing that the said option will soon be available in the country.

According to Samsung India's Senior Vice President for Mobile Business, Asim Warsi: "The new Galaxy S8+ variant with its best in class 6GB RAM & 128GB internal memory, will give our consumers the freedom to do infinitely more."

The sales of the new Galaxy S8+ variant in India will start on Sunday, June 9, and will be priced at Rs. 74,900 or nearly $1,200 — about $400 more than the available model of Galaxy S8+ in the United States.

Updates on Samsung Bixby

It can be recalled that weeks before the official retail release of the Galaxy S8 and S8+, Samsung announced that the Bixby Voice feature would not be available until late spring.

Now that June is here and spring is almost officially over, the Wall Street Journal's sources shared that the English-language feature of Bixby Voice will still need a few more weeks to be fully ready. One of the publication's sources added that the Bixby Voice feature is having a hard time understanding "English syntax and grammar."

Based on the report, Samsung had earlier set an internal target to release the said product by May, which means that at this rate, they are very much behind schedule.

Meanwhile, a representative from Samsung sent the following statement to the Wall Street Journal that said: "Bixby Voice benefits from time to further enhance natural language understanding, and we are currently growing our user testing in the U.S. to prepare for launch."

As of now, Samsung has not yet announced a particular release date for Bixby Voice in the United States.