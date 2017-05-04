Indiana Christians Fight for Religious Freedom

By Rod Anderson , CP Cartoonist

The Indiana Family Institute and the American Family Association of Indiana have filed suit against the cities of Carmel, Indianapolis, and the state legislature, for their so-called "human rights" laws that blatantly offend this constitutional provision by actually equipping government to punish people for not believing the way the LGBT movement says they should believe.

Read more at http://www.christianpost.com/news/christians-fight-for-freedom-of-conscience-indiana-182118/

