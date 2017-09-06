'Indiana Jones 5' Latest News: Production to Push Through Without Shia LaBeouf

"Indiana Jones 5" will have to go on without Shia LaBeouf's character. The movie is pressing on despite the loss of one of its characters beloved by critics everywhere: Mutt Williams.

Reuters/Jefferson Siegel/Pool Actor Shia LaBeouf attends a hearing at the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York July 24, 2014.

Indiana Jones will have to look elsewhere for his successor, as Mutt Williams will not be coming back for the next movie, as confirmed by Entertainment Weekly. Shia LaBeouf played Williams, also known as Henry Jones III, son of the iconic adventurer, in "Indiana Jones: Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" which came out in 2008.

The news may have alarmed fans of the franchise, as screenwriter David Koepp moves to quickly reassure them. "Harrison plays Indiana Jones, that I can certainly say," he firmly states. Koepp is handling the scriptwriting duties for the iconic franchise for its fifth title.

"And the Shia LaBeouf character is not in the film," he adds, maybe as an afterthought.

This reveal may disappoint fans who may have looked forward to Mutt Williams taking on the main role when Indiana finally enjoys his well-earned rest. Harrison Ford has been wearing the fedora and cracking the whip since 1981 in "Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark," and fans are dying to know if he would pass on the role to a worthy successor in due time.

This much has been teased in "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," when in one of the last closing scenes, an errant breeze lays the iconic hat before Mutt's feet. Before he can pick it up, though, Ford snatches it up, as if to say the time's not yet right.

Work on the movie will go on as if not much happened. Koepp has finally come out with a script that Spielberg is satisfied with, and they're about to start production. "We're plugging away at it. In terms of when we would start, I think that's up to Mr. Spielberg and Mr. Ford," the writer said.

It's probably fine with LaBeouf, since he already said that he did not like how the "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" turned out anyway, according to The Guardian.