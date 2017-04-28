'Indiana Jones 5' Release Date, News Details: Movie Delayed to 2020 Due to Spielberg's Other Projects

The archaeological adventures of "Indiana Jones" will be featured for the fifth time, but Disney has decided to delay its release.

Lucasfilm Ltd.An image of actor Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones

"Indiana Jones 5" was originally slated for a July 19, 2019 release date but has now been pushed back a year later to a July 10, 2020 premiere.

The major reason for the delay is director Steven Spielberg, who reportedly keeps prioritizing other projects that eventually keep halting "Indiana Jones 5's" production.

Aside from "Ready Player One" which is slated for a 2018 release, Spielberg also has to direct "The Post," a film about the Pentagon Papers that will star Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep. The film features the controversial publishing of the New York Times and Washington Post of highly classified government papers containing the real reason behind the Vietnam War.

The production for the said movie will start in a few weeks and will now work with a tight deadline since the film is slated for an end-of-year release.

And it is not just that, Spielberg also plans to work on "The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara" which is about the Catholic baptismal of a Jewish boy in the 1850s. After those, only then will the director get back to work on Disney's "Indiana Jones 5."

Along with the release date of "Indiana Jones 5," Disney also announced confirmed dates for "Star Wars: Episode IX," which is coming to theaters on May 24, 2019. "Frozen 2" is also slated for a November 2019 release.

"Indiana Jones 5" will still star Harrison Ford in the lead role. It will be produced by Frank Marshall and Kathleen Kennedy.

The first film of the franchise premiered in 1981 with "Raiders of the Lost Ark," and a prequel was released in 1984 and titled "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom." A sequel was then shown in 1989 with the title "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade."

The fourth installment was not released until 2008 and was titled "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull." The upcoming fifth one does not have an official title yet.