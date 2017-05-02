'Indiana Jones 5' Release Date, News: Premiere Pushed Back to 2020

"Indiana Jones" fans know by now that a fifth installment is already in development. However, it looks like they may have to wait longer than initially planned, as "Indiana Jones 5" has been pushed back to a later release date.

REUTERS/Vincent KesslerDirector Steven Spielberg and actor Harrison Ford are involved in 'Indiana Jones 5.'

The fifth "Indiana Jones" movie was at first scheduled to premiere on July 19, 2019. Steven Spielberg is returning to work on the film, as is George Lucas. Harrison Ford is also reprising his iconic role as the titular hero. However, Walt Disney Studios recently announced that "Indiana Jones 5" will not be released until July 10, 2020.

There were already rumors of the fifth movie suffering from production delays. The rumors mostly sprouted because there were no updates being made on the film's progress.

This change in release date means Spielberg and Lucas will have more time to perfect the story and script of the upcoming film. However, as GQ posits, it is also possible that the movie will end up being axed. Hopefully, fans will get to see Indy with his trusty whip and hat once again.

As for the plot of the fifth installment, nothing has been announced so far, although Spielberg has assured worried fans in the past that Ford's character will not get killed off. It can be recalled that Ford's equally iconic character in the "Star Wars" franchise, Han Solo, was murdered by his own son, Adam Driver's Kylo Ren, in 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." Fans do not need another heartbreaking death scene for Ford.

It remains to be seen if there will be a sixth "Indiana Jones" movie, though. After all, Ford is not getting any younger, which means he cannot keep doing these action films forever. Replacing him with another actor is also out of the question since fans are likely going to hate the move.

