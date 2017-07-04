Indiana Pacers Sign Darren Collison; Still Interested in Acquiring Raptors Guard Cory Joseph

(Photo: Reuters/Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports) Toronto Raptors guard Cory Joseph (6) battles for a loose ball with San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12), Jan. 24, 2017.

With Jeff Teague off to join the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Indiana Pacers had to find a new point guard to run their offense. Well, it didn't take long for them to find a suitable replacement.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Darren Collison has agreed to sign a two-year, $20-million deal to join the Pacers. USA Today's Sam Amick has reported that the second year of the deal is only partially guaranteed.

This is a good signing. Collison has put up solid numbers in points and assists throughout his career in the National Basketball Association (NBA), and he will likely get the starting job at point guard. This is his second stint with the Pacers.

Meanwhile, the Indianapolis Star's Nate Taylor has reported that Pacers are still interested in acquiring Toronto Raptors point guard Cory Joseph even after they signed Collison.

Basketball Insiders' Michael Scotto was the first to report that the Pacers have reached out to the Raptors to discuss a potential trade involving Joseph, and ESPN's Chris Haynes said the Raptors were considering the move to clear salary cap space.

Joseph's numbers are not going to blow anybody away, but he is a solid option at point guard. If the Pacers can get him without giving up much they should really consider pulling the trigger.

The Pacers may have lost Paul George and Teague, but with a mixed crop of young talent like Myles Turner and Victor Oladipo, and veterans like Lance Stephenson, Thaddeus Young and Collison, they can still challenge for a playoff spot in the weakened Eastern Conference.

In other news, Taylor said the Pacers have been discussing a potential buyout with Monta Ellis. The veteran guard has seen his playing time and numbers diminish last season, but he can still contribute off the bench if he signs with a contender.