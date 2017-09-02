Indianapolis Colts NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Andrew Luck Unlikely to Play in Season Opener Against Rams

(Photo: Reuters/Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports) Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) reaches back to pass downfield against the Houston Texans during the second quarter at NRG Stadium, Oct. 16, 2016.

Looks like Andrew Luck's not going to sit out the first six weeks of the regular season after all.

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard has revealed that they will not leave Luck on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list beyond Saturday's roster cutdown deadline. However, the quarterback may not be ready to play in their season opener Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 10.

"I would say, again, the odds are most likely he probably won't open up against the Rams," Colts owner Jim Irsay said on Thursday, via the Indianapolis Star.

"But let me be clear about it — in our minds it's something that we haven't ruled out. We're going to see where he's at. It would be awesome (if he can play). We're not talking Willis Reed or something like that. (Andrew) is a young guy, 12 to 14 to 16, maybe 18 years, I don't know, going forward (with the Colts). The longer the better, in my opinion," he added.

Well, at least Luck is going to be on the active roster, so he should be cleared for practice soon and he can suit up right away once he's ready physically and mentally. The Colts' starting quarterback has been on the sidelines recovering since he underwent surgery earlier this year to fix an issue with his right shoulder that had been bothering him since the 2015 season.

In the meantime, the Colts will have to rely on Scott Tolzien. The seven-year pro looked shaky in place of Luck during the preseason, but they don't really have much of a choice right now. Third-string quarterback Stephen Morris may even be an option if Tolzien continues to play poorly.

The Colts will likely struggle early this season without their starting quarterback running the offense, but Luck will be back in no time.