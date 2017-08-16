Indianapolis Colts NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Center Jeremy Zuttah to Visit Colts This Week

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Josh Hallett) Lucas Oil Stadium, home field of the Indianapolis Colts.

The Indianapolis Colts probably learned a thing or two after their preseason opener against the Detroit Lions last Sunday. Their offensive line struggled during that game and they may have to add more depth there this summer. Fortunately, the team will get the chance to take a closer look at a veteran center who's still available on the open market.

According to ESPN's Adam Caplan, Jeremy Zuttah is expected to be in town for a free-agent visit this week.

Zuttah would be a welcome addition to the team. The center earned a Pro Bowl selection last season, and with second-year center Ryan Kelly expected to miss several weeks due to a foot injury, the Colts could use some veteran depth in the middle of the line.

He has a lot of experience playing guard as well during his stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If Joe Haeg is on the sidelines, Zuttah can easily slide in and fill his role.

"Despite being in that dreaded 30-plus territory in age, Zuttah offers exactly what the Colts need right now, and they should probably make a play for him," Matt Danely said in his column for Stampede Blue.

The Baltimore Ravens traded Zuttah to the San Francisco 49ers last March, and in a surprising move, the 49ers decided to release him last week and hand the starting job to Daniel Kilgore.

Meanwhile, Colts owner Jim Irsay has admitted that they have considered bringing in one more veteran quarterback, but he made it clear that they weren't interested in former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

"We did have a [quarterback] candidate or two. I think that we came semi-close to bringing in a mid-30, mid-to-late 30 guy. We had a [salary] number. The guy wanted more than the number. It wasn't Kaepernick. It just didn't work out so we moved on," Irsay said, according to ProFootballTalk.