Indianapolis Colts NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Johnathan Hankins Signs With the Colts

Looks like Johnathan Hankins will be wearing blue and white next season.

The Indianapolis Colts have announced that they have agreed to terms with Hankins, and ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported that the defensive tackle is joining the Colts on a three-year, $30 million deal.

According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, Hankins will receive $10.5 million in the first year of the deal and it comes with a $15.9 million guaranteed. However, NJ Advance Media's Dan Duggan said he is getting $14.5 million guaranteed with three-million dollars in attainable performance incentives.

The Indianapolis Star had actually reported that a deal between Hankins and the Colts was unlikely before he signed, so a lot of Colts fans were surprised when they found out that he's joining the team.

The New York Giants tried their best to get Hankins to re-sign with them. According to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the Giants had a four-year, $28-million offer on the table. But Hankins decided to join the Colts instead.

Hankins posted a farewell message on his Twitter account addressed to the Giants and their fans after news got out that he's not returning:

"I want to thank the Giants organization for giving me the opportunity to play the game I love. Especially, to the Mara and Tisch families for welcoming me and supporting me for the last four years. Thank you to my teammates for going to battle every game with me. I appreciate everything this organization has given me and my family. Thank you to all of the fans. I will never forget Big Blue Nation."

Hankins was selected by the Giants in the second round of the 2013 draft and he has been quite productive in his three seasons with the team.

He should play a key role with the Colts next season and he will probably start in the middle of the defense.