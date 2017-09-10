Indianapolis Colts vs Los Angeles Rams Live Stream Free (Start Time): Watch NFL 2017 Football Online

The Indianapolis Colts and the Los Angeles Rams will go head to head on Sunday afternoon as both teams kick start their 2017 NFL regular seasons. The game has a scheduled start time of 4.05 p.m. ET and takes place from the LA Memorial Coliseum in LA. The game can be watched on TV on the CBS network, or online through live stream (details below).

The Colts will be missing Pro Bowl quarterback Andrew Luck for today's game, and word is, there is no set timetable yet for his return to the team. That will be a major concern for the team as their season gets underway today, and it will be intriguing to see how the team gets on without him for potentially a significant portion of this season.

Reuters/Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) reaches back to pass downfield against the Houston Texans during the second quarter at NRG Stadium, Oct. 16, 2016.

Reports have claimed that Luck still has not begun the intensive throwing portion of his recovery yet, and he must wait for longer before moving to more intensive work following his shoulder surgery.

At the moment he is still within a program that is looking to rebuild the strength in his throwing arm.

That means the Colts will have to turn to Scott Tolzien for today's game against the Rams. He is a five year veteran but is just 0-2-1 as a starter during his NFL career so far.

Tolzien has said, "It's an honor, but at the same time you've got to approach it as the starter all the time, no matter where you are on the depth chart. I've said that before, and that holds true: you should always be preparing like the starter, and I'm excited for the opportunity."

Earlier this week the Super Bowl champions, the New England Patriots started their season against the Kansas City Chiefs, and prior to the game many were hailing the Patriots as a team potentially capable of a "perfect season".

However, it seems New England wanted to get any pressure associated with that record off their shoulders from the start as they capitulated in the fourth quarter to lose the game 27-42.

The game had been a tight one until the final quarter. At the end of the first there was nothing separating the teams as things were deadlocked on 7-7. Either side of half time, the Patriots nudged their way into the lead, winning each quarter 10-7, to head into the fourth with a healthy six point lead.

Many had expected the Patriots to turn the screw in the fourth and power on to victory. However, nothing can be further from the truth, as the Chiefs were the ones who exploded into life, scoring 21 unanswered points in the final quarter to post an overwhelming 42-27 scoreline.

Kareem Hunt was one hero for the Chiefs on Thursday night. He fumbled on his first ever NFL carry, and others may have allowed that to affect their confidence. Not Hunt. He went on to score three times and recorded an amazing 239 yards on his pro debut which is the highest for an NFL debut since the 1970 merger.

Chiefs' coach Andy Reid revealed just how much the win meant to Kansas City, as he said after the game: "We're going to enjoy the heck out of it."

However, he also put the win in perspective, adding, "It's one of 16 and something to build on."

Reid spoke about Hunt's amazing debut: "It started out just a little bit shaky, but it was all heart. He was trying too hard."

Revealing just what an accomplishment the Chiefs had achieved, Alex Smith became the first quarterback to pile on 300-plus yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions against Patriots' coach Bill Belichick. The Chiefs' 42 points were also the most New England have allowed under Belichick in his 17-plus seasons with the Patriots.

This was also the first time the Patriots had lost at the Gillette Stadium after leading at half-time, which was a record that spanned an impressive 82 games.

In reaction to their disappointing loss, quarterback Tom Brady said afterwards, "I just think we need to have more urgency and go out there and perform a lot better. It's a winning attitude, a championship attitude you have to bring every day. We had it handed to us on our own field."

Smith said of Hunt: "To start on your first carry like that and have it go like that, it would be hard to overcome for a lot of guys. I thought it was awesome coach coming right back to him. There was a good chunk there where we were going as Kareem was going. He was really a big chunk of the offense tonight. For a young guy, we put a lot on him, in all facets of the offense tonight, and he was able to handle it."

