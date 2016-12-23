India's Christians Face Persecution This Christmas

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Many Christians in India are reportedly too afraid to celebrate Christmas after Hindu radicals attacked believers on at least two separate occasions in recent weeks.

International Christian Concern and other persecution watchdog groups said one of the attacks occurred last week in Sarangi village, located in Madhya Pradesh State, where a mob of 25 radicals broke into a private house where 30 Christians were singing Christmas carols.

The Christians were dragged onto the streets and beaten, with the radicals reportedly accusing them of carrying out forced conversions in the village. Four pastors were also accused of such conversions and apprehended by authorities. They're still awaiting bail at a police station.

Read more at http://www.christianpost.com/news/christians-too-afraid-to-celebrate-christmas-in-india-after-being-beaten-for-singing-carols-172210/#k81pTIoQFoP6t3UG.99