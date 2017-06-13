Individuals With High IQ Prefer to Enter Relationships With Partners Who Have Similar Intellectual Capacity, According to Study

Chick flicks are among the successful genres in cinematic art. Producing a blockbuster love story requires big Hollywood names in the cast, an interesting plot and storyline, the right amount of humor especially for romantic-comedies, and a cool soundtrack that millennials can relate to.

Reuters/Blair GableFeatured in the image are Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

Another important ingredient is the smart banter between the characters or the exchange of witty, quotable lines. Since these are enjoyable to listen to, one would think only smart people can actually come up with quick, well-crafted comebacks delivered on cue in a fluid manner.

If this was possible, does it mean smart people enjoy an interesting love life similar to those depicted in movies and TV shows? Do intelligent people carry their relationships the way other people do, or are theirs better, more romantic and interesting?

Dutch psychologist Pieternel Dijkstra studied the intimate relationships of the intellectually gifted wherein he learned that single men with the highest IQs value intellectual attributes more than personality, which is why they look for partners who have the same intellectual capacity.

They are also more sensitive to criticism and can feel misunderstood by people who don't see the world from the same highly refined lens as they do. One good thing about them, though, is that they have higher self-esteem. They can be more open to new experiences and have a more favorable attitude toward women's careers.

When it comes to handling conflicts, gifted individuals favor resolving differences over confronting the issue. This is where the wisdom of hooking up with like-minded people applies. Parties in an intelligent relationship share more emotional experiences and thus have fewer disagreements.

Dijkstra conducted his study on 196 heterosexual adults from the high-IQ Mensa Society whose members pride themselves on being smarter than 98 percent of the population. Their answers to relationship questions were compared to 146 intellectually average adults.