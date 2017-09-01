'inFamous: Second Son' Highlights September's Collection of Free PS Plus Titles

'RIGS Mechanized Combat League' also available for free to PS Plus subscribers who own the PlayStation VR

Sucker Punch 'inFamous: Second Son' is available for free for PS Plus subscribers to download this month

September is here and what that means for PS Plus subscribers is a new collection of free titles to download.

For this month, in particular, there is one title that could be of interest to those gamers who have always wanted to know what it is like to have their own superpowers.

Included in this month's collection of PS Plus titles is none other than "infamous: Second Son."

Players will take on role of Delsin Rowe in this action adventure title as he comes to realize that he is no average person. Rowe possesses incredible powers that make him stand out from the population, although that is not necessarily a good thing.

Apparently, in this alternate version of Seattle, with great power comes persistent pursuers and players will be tasked with helping Rowe escape his captors.

PS4 owners are also getting "Strike Vector Ex." This other free title will allow players to soar up into the sky as they face off with other airships in rounds of continuous combat.

The party game "That's You!" is also available to PS4 owners.

Also included in the September 2017 PS Plus lineup is the PS3 game "Truck Racer," and as its name implies, it will enable players to see which enormous vehicles are the fastest.

Sports fans may also get a bit of a thrill out of the other PS3 game included, which is "Handball 2016."

Two more PS Vita titles that are available with PS4 cross buy – "Hatoful Boyfriend" and "We are Doomed" – are also included in this month's lineup of free games.

Also being offered this month for free to PS Plus subscribers is "RIGS Mechanized Combat League." This arena-based shooter gives players a glimpse of what sports may be like in the future. "RIGS Mechanized Combat League" is a PlayStation VR title, so players who want to try this game out will need to have that piece of hardware.

New games will be made available for free courtesy of PS Plus next month.