Infiniti QX80 Monograph Release Date, Specs News: Concept Previews Design of Next-Gen Luxury SUV

(Photo: Infiniti)

Infiniti's new concept — the QX80 Monograph — previews the design language of the automaker's next-generation full-size sports utility vehicle. The futuristic luxury vehicle made its official debut during the New York International Auto Show (NYIAS).

"The QX80 Monograph represents a detailed study into our expertise of exterior design. QX80 Monograph shows our concept of luxury and style on the road, and is an exploration into how we could enhance our future Infiniti offering in the luxury SUV segment," said Roland Krueger, president of Infiniti Motor Company.

The concept vehicle is the first to carry the "Monograph" nomenclature. It will signify Nissan's luxury division's attempts in developing specific elements of its vehicle lineup.

As for the future of Infiniti's large SUV, the QX80 Monograph features sculpted surfaces combined with geometric and organic shapes, as seen in the defined character lines and strong, straight shoulder line.

The QX80 Monograph's front fascia is more powerful and at the same time, functional. It comes with a unique light signature with the latest iteration of Infiniti's "human-eye" headlamps with a piano key LED design as well as wraparound lamps that run along the wings.

The front end also features large air intakes with metallic accents and the thin strip of aluminum below the tall and wide double-arch grille gives the vehicle a more imposing appearance. Moreover, there are elements that enhance aerodynamic performance such as the underbody cover and the vents behind the wheels.

Meanwhile, at the rear, the horizontal lines, thinner tail lamps and twin exhaust pipes enhance the vehicle's wide and powerful stance.

The QX80 Monograph focused on a singular theme — the examination of the exterior design in the luxury SUV segment. Thus, the automaker did not delve into the interior design of the concept vehicle. However, it was mentioned that an aluminum sill step appears when doors are opened to help passengers enter the vehicle.

Based on what Infiniti has presented, car enthusiasts are eager to see what the automaker has in store for the next-generation QX80, which is slated to arrive in the next year or two.