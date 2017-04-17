'Inhumans' Casting News: Marvel Series Adds Chad James Buchanan

Filming for Marvel, ABC and IMAX's upcoming "Inhumans" mini-series is currently well underway, but it looks like a new cast member has been added to the show in the form of actor Chad James Buchanan.

Facebook/Inhumans A promotional photo for the upcoming Marvel TV series titled "Inhumans."

The actor initially made the announcement on his Twitter account, where he shared that he is headed to Hawaii to begin his work on the upcoming mini-series. However, the tweet has since been deleted.

Details regarding Buchanan's character have yet to be made known, especially since all of the show's main characters have already been cast. However, since much of the show will be taking place on planet Earth, it is very likely that he will be portraying a human character or possibly a minor member of the Inhumans. There is also a possibility that he could be one of the "NuHumans" teased to appear in the show.

Buchanan has previously appeared in a number of high-profile TV shows such as "Glee," "Grey's Anatomy" and "Jane the Virgin." His biggest role yet came this year as a series regular on FOX's TV show "Star."

The synopsis of the upcoming "Inhumans" TV series reads:

"The Inhumans, a race of superhumans with diverse and singularly unique powers, were first introduced in Marvel Comics by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1965. Since that time, they have grown in prominence and become some of the most popular and iconic characters in the Marvel Universe. "Marvel's The Inhumans" will explore the never-before-told epic adventure of Black Bolt and the royal family."

Marvel's "Inhumans" stars Anson Mount as Black Bolt, Serinda Swan as Medusa, Iwan Rheon as Maximus the Mad, Ken Leung as Karnak, Eme Ikwuakor as Gorgon, Isabelle Cornish as Crystal, Mike Moh as Triton, Sonya Balmores as Auran, and Ellen Woglon as a yet-to-be-revealed character.

"Inhumans" is scheduled to hit IMAX theaters for two weeks beginning on Friday, Sept. 1, before the show makes its TV debut on Tuesday, Sept. 26 on ABC.