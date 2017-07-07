'Inhumans' Release Date News: First Official Trailer Unveiled

(Photo: Facebook/Inhumans) A promotional photo of the upcoming Marvel TV series "Inhumans."

ABC and Marvel have recently unveiled the first official trailer for the upcoming superhero TV series titled "Marvel's Inhumans."

The trailer brings to life the legendary comic book series that was first created back in 1965. The footage used are most likely from the upcoming two-part IMAX premiere of the show but the trailer provides a closer look at the settings, plot and characters of the superhero TV series. Viewers are also offered a glimpse of the Inhumans using their powers in action.

"Marvel's Inhumans" tells the adventurous tale of royal family members of the Inhumans who are torn a part because of a military uprising. Some of them, including Black Bolt, the ruling King of the Inhumans, were forced to escape to Earth. They find refuge in Hawaii and must figure out a way to track down one another so they can plot their next steps in reclaiming their home before it is completely destroyed.

The upcoming Marvel superhero series stars Anson Mount as Black Bolt, Iwan Rheon as Maximus, Eme Ikwuakor as Gorgon, Serinda Swan as Medusa, Ken Leung as Karnak, Isabelle Cornish as Crystal, Sonya Balmores as Auran and Mike Moh as Triton. Ellen Woglom is also part of the show in an undisclosed role.

The "Inhumans" TV series is executive produced by Scott Buck, who also serves as its showrunner. Other executive producers of the show include Marvel's Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory. The series is a collaboration project between Marvel and IMAX, with Marvel Television and ABC Studios co-producing the TV project.

The first two episodes of "Inhumans," directed by Roel Reiné, will be released worldwide in IMAX theaters and will be shown for two weeks, starting on Sept. 1. Then, the series itself will officially debut on the small screen on Friday, Sept. 29, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Additional exclusive content about the TV series will also be shown on the same network.