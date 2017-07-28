'Inhumans' Updates: Upcoming Marvel Series to Arrive Sept. 29, Has Links to 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'

Facebook/Marvel's Inhumans "Inhumans" is loosely tied to another Marvel TV series, "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

The upcoming Marvel TV series "Inhumans" is not slated to arrive earlier than fall this year, but fans can already expect that the new show will be loosely tied to another Marvel TV series, "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

"Inhumans" will be a TV series that is expected to unravel another corner of Marvel's shared universe. While the series has yet to debut, this is not the first time for Marvel fans to witness the Inhumans as the the original inhabitants of earth have already been referenced in "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

To the uninitiated, "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." has revealed that Skye (Chloe Bennet) actually has Inhuman heritage and gained her earthquake-based powers after she was exposed to the Terrigen Mists. Despite this connection, though, avid fans of Marvel comic books know too well that the Inhumans featured in the comic books are different from what have been featured in "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," as those in the comic books are the ancient Inhumans.

It has been learned that the "Inhumans" TV series will be faithful to the story's comic book origin as it will cast the spotlight on the ancient Inhumans, who are the royal family of the race that seeded the earth with their genes before moving to moon long time ago. While the connection between the "Inhumans" and "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." has been revealed, it remains unclear if it will provide an opportunity for Skye to meet her ancestors.

"We have seen 'Inhumans' on 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' but this is completely different. These are Inhumans who know exactly who they are and know the importance of their powers. They know the importance of their Terrigen ceremony which is the holiest, most ritual ceremony in their civilization. I think the 'nuhumans' who inhabit Earth have no idea what's going on. They are distant relatives of our characters," showrunner Scott Buck explained at the recently concluded San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC).

"Inhumans" premieres on ABC this Sept. 29 and stars Anson Mount as Black Bolt, Serinda Swan as Medusa, Iwan Rheon as Maximus, Ken Leung as Karnak, Eme Ikwuakor as Gorgon, Isabelle Cornish as Crystal, Mike Moh as Triton, Sonya Balmores as Auran, and Ellen Woglom for a still undisclosed role.