'Injustice 2' Character News: Joker Crushes Robin and Superman in New Gameplay Trailer

The Joker crushed several DC Comics heroes such as Robin and Superman in a new gameplay trailer for the upcoming game "Injustice 2."

YouTube/InjusticeScreenshot from the latest gameplay trailer for "Injustice 2" confirming that The Joker is one of the playable characters in the game.

Recently, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and NetherRealm Studios confirmed that The Joker will get to fight other playable characters in the upcoming DC Comics-themed fighting game "Injustice 2."

Joker's addition was confirmed through the release of the latest gameplay sneak peek. The video opens with Joker's vicious laugh. He appears to be in an abandoned amusement park where he defeats Robin.

Some fans were confused by the confirmation of Joker's inclusion to the roster because an earlier gameplay trailer was released by developers where the villain was murdered by Superman.

To address that, the video's description on YouTube reads: "Though killed by Superman, the Joker continues to haunt the lives of all those touched by his madness. By destroying Metropolis, he set the events in motion which made enemies of Superman and Batman. If he were alive to see the chaos he'd created, he would surely be smiling."

Although Joker can be seen fighting with other heroes like Superman, the gameplay trailer mainly shows an action-packed duel between the villain and Robin.

Apart from Joker's fighting skills, the teaser video subtly teased several interesting weapons that might be exclusively available for the Joker. In another fighting scene, he can also electrocute Robin at will.

At one point, the villain holds a gun that - when fired - gives out a mini flag with the word "Bang" and then explodes once the flag is pinned on the target. He also appears to use knives and crowbars.

The villain also uses several types of explosives that generally release green gas. He can also be seen throwing a green box that detonates a few seconds after landing. Then in another scene, he is holding a mini tank with a printed sticker of his laughing mouth that also appears to be some sort of a bomb.

Right before the video ends, Joker is able to corner Robin on a chair that has been apparently set up for utter torture. Right above the chair, there is a light bulb that actually sends out electric current to the entire body of his enemy. His attack is completed by his setting off a huge amount of dynamite which is placed under the same chair.

While Joker retains the viciousness he is known for, some reports commented that Joker's appearance looks somewhat different from what fans have been accustomed with in movies and comics.

"Injustice 2" will be released on Tuesday, May 16 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.